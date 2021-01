A$AP Twelvyy revisits his Noon Yung project and gives fans the visuals for his track “95 Madden”. Inspired by the EA Sports’ football video game. Twelvyy and his female companion run a few platys on his Super Nintendo. He also raps on the rooftop and plays a game of flag football with the crew on a snowy field.

Watch the “95 Madden” video below.