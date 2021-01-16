Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 407) “Your Why”



In this episode:

Joe and the guys review the most downloaded apps of 2020 (14:32), and it looks like Joe’s getting into women’s business with the launch of a new show on the Joe Budden Network (17:27). James Harden is headed to the Brooklyn Nets to join KD & Kyrie (37:20). While this affects Joe’s roster, Mal explains why he thinks James Harden should be a 6th man (1:00:17). Joe speaks directly to entitled artists (1:04:05) and addresses Spotify’s stock slipping following analyst doubts over the company’s direction (1:32:20). As for other business dealings, Verzuz and NFL are partnering for this year’s Pro Bowl to showcase players’ position highlights (1:39:45) and Lamar Odom signs a celebrity boxing deal (1:55:20). Finally, Joe breaks down Bitcoin for dummy’s, as it reached it’s all-time high (1:04:03).

Sleeper Picks: Joe | SZA – “Good Days” Rory | James Fauntleroy – “Take Me” Mal | Mac Ayres – “Jumping Off The Moon” Parks | Black Rob – “You Know What”