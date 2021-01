Kash Doll and DJ Infamous drops off the official video for their new single “Bad Azz” featuring Benny The Butcher and Mulatto. In a warehouse with neon lights, Kash Doll sits on her Game Of Throne-esque throne and shows off her bad ass. Mulatto comes in on the second verse and stunts with her bossy lyrics as Benny The Butcher plays clean up and holds it down for the fellas.

Watch the “Bad Azz” video below.