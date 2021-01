Tobe Nwigwe continues his weekly releases this week with the official video for his Cincoriginals single “PISTOL” featuring Bun B and CyHi. In the visual, Tobe returns with his synchronized dancers this time motionless to talk street tactics alongside Bun B, who rhymes in front of a table full of guns. CyHi poses next to a convertible armed with a sawed off shotgun to end off the visual.

Watch the “PISTOL” video below.