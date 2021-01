With the current state of the country still being on high alert, Trae Tha Truth and Mysonne come together for their new video “You Know We Coming”. Off of their upcoming album, If You’re Scared Stay Inside. Trae and Mysonne continue to fight for the cause. In the video they rap on rooftops overlooking the city and march through Louisville, Kentucky with fellow protests during a rally for Breonna Taylor.

Watch the “You Know We Coming” video below.