Machine Gun Kelly revisits high school in his new musical film titled Downfalls High. Written and directed by himself and MOD SUN. The 49-minute film centers around a high school love tale starring TikTok star Chase Hudson and actress Sydney Sweeney. The film also features commentary from MGK and Travis Barker and new music by Trippie Redd, blackbear, Halsey, Iann Dior, and Maggie Lindemann.

Watch the full film below.