Video: The Late Pop Smoke To Appear In Eddie Huang’s Directorial Debut, ‘BOOGIE’

Pop Smoke still had a few project in the tuck at the time of his tragic death as he will make his posthumous film debut in BOOGIE, which will also mark the directorial debut of Eddie Huang (Fresh Off The Boat). The film follows an aspiring high school basketball star named Boogie. Pop will portray Boogie’s on-court rival Monk. Huang told The New York Times:

“A lot of actors just don’t have the depth of emotion and experiences, but because of what Pop’s gone through, he has a tremendous well to draw from. He gave me a thousand percent.”

BOOGIE will be released on March 5, and will feature previously-unreleased music from Pop Smoke. Watch the official trailer below.