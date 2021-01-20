Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 408) “Pomp It Up”



In this episode:

Joe, Rory, Mal & Parks prepare for the upcoming Ashanti/Keyshia Cole Verzuz battle and share their final takes (18:20). The guys honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s legacy in light of this past MLK Day (29:01), and Joe finds a problem with Funk Flex’s list of the Top 50 Greatest MC’s (53:18). Entrepreneur and technology investor, Anthony Pompliano, joins the show to breakdown Bitcoin to give the guys a better understanding of the cryptocurrency (1:23:30), and the guys address the recently aired Tiger Woods documentary on HBO MAX (2:34:35).

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Danileigh – “Situations” Rory | Gallant – “Comeback.” Mal | 7xvethegenius – “Break Soul” Parks | Blicka Don – “Ramsey’s Place”