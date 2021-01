Pharoahe Monch and his group th1rt3en which consist of legendary drummer Daru Jones and acclaimed guitarist Marcus Machado, deliver their latest visual “Cult 45”. Off of their upcoming album, A Magnificent Day For An Exorcism. This follows “Fight” with Cypress Hill and “666 (Three, Six Word Stories)”. Pre-order A Magnificent Day For An Exorcism now.

Watch the “Cult 45” video below and also check out th1rt3en’s NPR Tiny Desk (home) Concert.