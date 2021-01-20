Music Video: Run The Jewels – Ooh La La (Mexican Institute Of Sound Remix)

Killer Mike and El-P remix their track “Ooh La La” with the Mexican Institute Of Sound remix. Camilo Lara, the mind behind Mexican Institute Of Sound, recently spoke about the remix.

“Making the global dance floor a united, inclusive, banging space where everyone is welcome is the mission that connects me with RTJ. Inviting Santa Fe Klan on this adventure was crucial: his voice brings together Guanajuato, Brooklyn , Ciudad de México, Atlanta. Turn it up and jump right in: ooh lalá, papá … ooh lalá!”

Watch the video below.

