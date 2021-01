Up-and-coming producer Amorphous went viral making mashup songs. One of his most popular mash up was blending of Rihanna’s “Kiss It Better” and Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much”. That mash up was repurposed for Fat Joe with his new single “Sunshine (The Light)” with DJ Khaled. Here is the official video featuring cameos by Diddy, DJ Khaled, Cool & Dre, and Amorphous.

Watch the “Sunshine (The Light)” video below.