Joey Badass links up with Statik Selektah to celebrate his 26th birthday with a brand new single/video titled “Let It Breathe”. In the visual, he joins Statik in the studio and cruises in his lime green Porsche through NYC. Later ends up with his crew at a gas station, raps in a helicopter hangar and on the roof top before taking off in a chopper.

Watch the “Let It Breathe” below.