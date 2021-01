Back in 2020, Busta Rhymes released popular album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God. One first visuals he released was “Czar” with M.O.P.. He returns with official remix featuring buzzing Staten Island spitta CJ, whose known for his Tik Tok famous record “Whoopty”. Inspired by the Craig Mack’s “Flava In Ya Ear (Remix)”.

Watch the “Czar (Remix)” video below.