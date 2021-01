Nas revisits his Grammy-nominated King’s Disease album with the official video for his track “27 Summers”. Directed by Jon J. Featuring a cameo from DJ Khaled and Steve Stoute. In the clip Nas celebrates his illustrious career inside an plush mansion full of gold and platinum plaques. He rides around in his vintage Rolls-Royce through South Beach and connects with DJ Khaled and Steve Stoute at a golf resort.

Watch the “27 Summers” video below.