Music Video: NLE Choppa – Picture Me Grapin



NLE Choppa channels his inner Thug Life in his 2Pac-inspired video, “Picture Me Grapin”. Off of his album From Dark To Light. This is his remake of Pac’s “Picture Me Rollin” from his 1996 classic LP, All Eyez On Me. Directed by Ben Marc. In the video, NLE with help from fashion designer Karl Kani, recreates some of Pac’s iconic moments. Including Pac’s purple Chevy impala in “To Live & Die In L.A.”, the pool party at the crib link the “I Get Around” video, the “Hit ‘Em Up” set, and more.

Watch the “Picture Me Grapin” video below.