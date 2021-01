Fresh off the release of his Rich Slave (Deluxe), Young Dolph celebrates with another new video. This one is for his track “To Be Honest”. In the visual, Dolph and a gang of twerkers hold it down in a cabin with unlimited bottles of Ace of Spades. He vibes his dining room, the weight room, and has a fiery display in the backyard.

Watch the “To Be Honest” video below.