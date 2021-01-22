New Music: Robin Thicke & Pharrell – Take Me Higher

Robin Thicke is gearing up to release his new album On Earth, and in Heaven on February 12th. He follows “Beautiful” and reunites with his longtime collaborator Pharrell for a new record titled “Take Me Higher”. Robin had this to say about the collab:

My new song “Take Me Higher” is out now. Me and @Pharrell, we workin’. 🔥 #OnEarthandinHeaven

Stream “Take Me Higher” below





