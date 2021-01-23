Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 409) “Chin Check”

In this episode:

The guys recap Ashanti & Keyshia Cole’s Verzuz battle (18:27), while Joe addresses his personal bias towards Keyshia (39:30). They discuss the recent inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (1:07:41) as well as Conway and Griselda’s alleged beef (1:21:50). DaniLeigh receives backlash after previewing her upcoming song, “Yellow Bone” (1:26:22), and Rory wants to move the podcast to Texas (1:29:30). The guys further review the Tiger Woods documentary, addressing the effects of his upbringing (1:50:11), and Snoh Aalegra receives backlash for covering Usher’s “U Remind Me” (2:04:48).

Sleeper Picks: Joe | NBDY – “Used To” (Acoustic) Rory | Little Brother – “Life of the Party” (Ft. Carlitta Durand & Skillz) Mal | K. Forest – “Tippin” (Ft. Jaiden) Parks | Pharoahe Monch & Th1rt3en – “Amnesia”