So So Def/Def Jam signee LaTheGoat adds Jermaine Dupri and Rick Ross to his buzzing single “8 Bands” for the official remix. The track samples Wendy Rene’s 1964’s track “After Laughter (Comes Tears)”, which was also famously used for the Wu-Tang Clan classic “Tearz”. Ross adds his braggadocious bars while JD plays hypeman for the record.

You can stream “8 Bands (Remix)” below.