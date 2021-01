Much like Lil Wayne, Kodak Black celebrates being pardoned by Ex-President Donald Trump with his new single “Last Day In”. On the introspective track, Kodak raps about his the new legal woes that lie ahead, and recent struggles in life. Even though he was pardoned, Kodak still faces first-degree criminal sexual conduct in South Carolina for an alleged rape of an 18-year-old woman in a hotel room back in 2016.

You can stream “Last Day In” below.