In this episode:

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with Broward County’s finest: the one and only Ace Hood!

In this episode Ace shares stories of events throughout his career. From signing with DJ Khaled’s “We The Best Music Group” to touring the world and making some of Hip-Hop’s most memorable hits with “Bugatti”, “Hustle Hard” and more.

Ace talks about inspiring a generation of rappers, the benefits of being an independent artist and much much more!