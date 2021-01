Westside Gunn and Armani Caesar link up for the new music video for their collab “Liz Loves Luger”. Produced by The Alchemist and Directed by Kid Art. Off of Westside Gunn new album, Who Made The Sunshine. The visual features the Griselda duo of course rocking high-end designer inside of luxury hotel. The mystery involves a involving a dead body, a mistress, and a mysterious shimmering-clustered mask.

Watch the “Liz Loves Luger” video below.