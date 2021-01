Fresh off her Verzuz battle with Keyshia Cole, Ashanti gives fans her new single, “235 (2:35 I Want You)”. She sings of a lost lover interest that she yearns for in the late night hours. This is Ashanti’s first solo release since 2019’s “Pretty Little Thing” featuring Afro B. She made appearances on DaBaby’s “Nasty” with Megan Thee Stallion, and also co-starred in Joyner Lucas’ video, “Fall Slowly“.

***Updated with the official video.***