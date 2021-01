Onyx celebrates the birthday of the late, legend Jam Master Jay (January 25th) as they revisit their debut album Bacdafucup with the official video for the track” “Stik ‘N’ Muve”. JMJ helped the group early on in their career and Fredro Starr and Sticky Fingaz decided pay to tribute. The clip features Sticky & Fredro rapping in undisclosed location as a group of young goons terrorize the city.

Watch the “Stik ‘N’ Muve” video below.