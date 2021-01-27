Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 410) “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter”



In this episode:

The guys jump into this episode by revisiting DaniLeigh’s “Yellow Bone” song and reviewing her apology in addressing colorism (29:20). Joe shares his hot take on One Night in Miami (33:25), Trey Songz gets into a fight with a police officer (40:02), and Ace Hood reveals why he left DJ Khaled’s label in a new Drink Champs interview (43:35). Venture capital firms have approached Clubhouse founders in leading its next round of funding at a $1 billion valuation (53:15). LEGO & Universal announce their new deal in launching a new music video making app for children (1:40:33), and City Girls & DaBaby join BRS Kash on the new “Throat Baby” remix. Finally, after an exciting weekend of playoff madness, the guys share their Super Bowl picks (2:18:00).

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Eric Bellinger & Hitmaka – “Only You” Rory | Oranj Goodman – “LSD.Wav//Scream Out Loud” Mal | Ye Ali – “Signs” (Ft. Lyfe Harris) Parks | Bun B & LE$ – “How It Go”