FKA Twigs calls on Headie One and Fred again… for a new collab titled “Don’t Judge Me”. This is Twig’s first release of 2021 and is a continuation of an interlude on Headie One & Fred again…’s GANG EP. The visual features the three in a lavish estate surrounded by statues with strong imagery while Twig and her dancers do an interpretive dance.

Watch the “Don’t Judge Me” video below.