2 Chainz delivers a new trippy video for his single “Grey Area”. Off of his album So Help Me God. In the clip, Tity switches places with his dog Trappy and has a ‘shroom filled adventure. He also shares his recipe for his Grey Area Smoothie:

1 Cup Spinach

1 Cup Apple Juice

1 Whole Banana

1/2 Green Apple

2 Eggs

1 Cup Ice

Pinch of some “magical mushrooms” to get you to your “Grey Area”

Watch the “Grey Area” video below.