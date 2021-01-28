Music Video: Meek Mill, Leslie Grace & Boi-1da – Conga



Meek Mill and Leslie Grace premiere the official video for their new Boi-1da-produced collab “CONGA”. The record is part of Bacardi Rum‘s new global campaign “Conga Feat. You”, which samples Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine’s 1985 hit “Conga”. The video features dance clips submitted by fans from around the world and cameos by the original producer Emilio Estefan while Meek Mill and Leslie Grace partying in the streets of the Caribbean.

There will also be a 30-second ad that will air during Super Bowl LV on February 7.

Watch the “CONGA” video below.