New Music: Peter Rosenberg ft. Flee Lord & Stove God Cooks – Marcus Smart

Peter Rosenberg calls on Stove God Cooks and Flee Lord for a new collab track titled “Marcus Smart”. This is the first release from Rosenberg’s upcoming project, Real Late. Rosenberg says about the project/song:

“After years of being pushed by my people, I decided that the time was now to put out my own project. Flee Lord and Stove God Cooks are two of my favorite new artists and Zoomo is an incredible young producer. I named the song after Marcus Smart, because he’s the grittiest, hardest working player in the NBA. I think we did him justice.”

You can stream “Marcus Smart” below.





