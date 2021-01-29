Album Stream: Madlib – Sound Ancestors

Madlib is gearing up to release a new album every month this year. Here is the first, Sound Ancestors. Sound Ancestors is a culmination of tracks, loops, ideas and sound experiments Madlib had sent to Hebden throughout the years that he pieced together to form a marriage of jazz, funk, Reggae toasts, lo-fi riffs, guitar and drum loops, psychedelic soul, ’60s rock textures, and more. Featuring sixteen instrumental tracks.

