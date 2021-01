Lil Durk just released his The Voice (Deluxe) and quickly follows with the official video for one of his new records “Kanye Krazy”. Directed by Cole Bennett. In the visual, Durk pays homage to Yeezus and parodies several of Kanye’s noteworthy videos including “Runaway”, “Bound 2”, “I Love It”, “Heartless”, “Stronger”, “Famous”, Ye’s infamous Sway interview and even his Taylor Swift incident.

You can watch the “Kanye Krazy” video below.