Ty Dolla $ign calls on Post Malone, J Balvin, YG, and Tyga for official remix to his popular record “Spicy”. The original already featured Post Malone and the now star-studded remix adds new verse from J Balvin, who brings the Latino flavor, YG stays on his Bompton G shit and Tyga provides some racy lyrics.

You can stream “Spicy (Remix)” below.