Deante’ Hitchcock combats the effects of the global pandemic. Unable to throw an in-person release concert when his major label debut, BETTER dropped, Hitchcock instead held a livestreamed show in celebration. His show, Live from Quarantine, is now available to stream. Featuring 14 tracks from Deante’s previous albums, projects and EPs.

You can stream Live from Quarantine in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music