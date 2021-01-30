Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 411) “Power of Numbers”

In this episode:

Joe, Rory, Mal & Parks kick off this episode by paying respect to a few legends: actress, Cicely Tyson, television & radio host, Larry King, and NBA reporter & analyst, Sekou Smith (22:33). Joe discusses Reddit’s impact on GameStop’s stock market frenzy (55:30), Azealia Banks’ newest direct mention (1:30:10), and DJ Akademiks (1:27:23). Waived by the Seattle Seahawks, Chad Wheeler made headlines as he faces charges of felony domestic violence against his girlfriend (1:39:44), and Conway the Machine joins the guys to discuss his album, Griselda, solo moves & more (2:01:28).

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Kenyon Dixon – “Sky’s the Limit” (Intro) Rory | Lloyd Banks – “Time To Chill” Mal | Conway The Machine – “Air Holez” (Ft. Westside Gunn) Parks | Joe Budden – “All In My Head” (Ft. Royce Da 5’9)