Music Video: N.O.R.E. – Outta Line (ft. Conway The Machine & Method Man) / Goin Up (ft. Dreamdoll & DJ Khaled)



N.O.R.E. returns with a new double-video for his singles “Outta Line” featuring Conway The Machine and Method Man and “Goin Up” featuring DJ Khaled and Dreamdoll.

On “Outta Line” Nore hits the streets of LeFrak with Conway and Meth as they vibe with the locals and pop bottles of Ace of Spades and D’USSE on the set of his Drink Champs.

On “Goin Up” He brings out some more bottles to toast to the good life as Khaled rides in the back of a Maybach, and Dreamdoll shines as sh drops her verse in a mink.

Watch the “Outta Line”/ “Goin Up” video below.

