Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 246) w/ Uncle Murda & Yung LB

In this episode:

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with DC Alumni Uncle Murda & Yung LB!

Fresh off his “Rap Up 2020” song, Uncle Murda talks about his controversial year end record and the attention it’s received throughout the years. Uncle Murda shares stories of signing with Chris Lighty, working with JAY Z, Mariah Carey and more.

In this episode we’re also joined by Yung LB (Runtz & Jokes Up). LB shares his origin story, the impact of Runtz in the cannabis industry, the power of independence and much more!

In this episode we also share a very special announcement that you don’t want to miss!