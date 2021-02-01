Album Stream: Papoose – January

Papoose has decided to retire from rap at the end of 2021. He says about his retirement:

“It was a decision that I’ve wrestled with internally, but I’ve decided to move on with my life, and focus on my family and investments. To show my humble and sincere appreciation to all of my supporters and fans, I’ve decided to release a new project every month in 2021; with each project being titled after the current month. This is something I’ve never done before; but I’m excited.”

He kicks things off with his January project. Featuring eight new songs and guest appearances/production by Wiz Khalifa, Brady Watt, Statik Selektah, Cool & Dre, and E Dubb.

You can stream January in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.