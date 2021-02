Jackboy takes a trip to Colombia for his latest Love Me While I’m Here visual. This one is for his track “Feel It”. Directed by Reel Goats. Jackboy touches down in a private jet and ride through town on the back of a car. Later he counts pesos by a campfire, gets strapped at the compound, and eats on a balcony with a spectacular view of the city.

Watch the “Feel It” video below.