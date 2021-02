Westside Gunn calls on Stove God Cooks, Estee Nack, Elcamino, Flee Lord, and Smoke DZA for the official video to their collab “Frank Murphy”. Directed by Rodney Passé. Off of his album Who Made The Sunshine. The visual features Shoota93 and El Bee are caught up in a situation involving a missing bag of money, a home invasion, and murder.

Watch the “Frank Murphy” video below.