Wiz Khalifa kicked off the new year with his #FUCC2020 mixtape, he delivers two new videos “Ain’t Shit Free” featuring Young Deji and “Chicken With The Cheese” featuring 24Hrs and Chevy Woods.

In the “Ain’t Shit Free” visual, Wiz & Deji roll up and take shots of McQueen & The Violet Fog Gin in the studio.

In the “Chicken With The Cheese” video, Wiz brings along 24Hrs and Chevy Woods for more good time in the studio with McQueen & The Violet Fog Gin.

Watch both videos below.