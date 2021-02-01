New Music: Victoria Monét – F.U.C.K.

Following the high praises from her Jaguar album, Victoria Monét is back with her first single of 2021titled “F.U.C.K.”. hen asked about the track, she says:

“‘F.U.C.K’ is a nod to the millennial and Gen Z mindset. We do not have to be confined to traditional commitment ideals, and instead, embody the freedom to be intimate when and with whom we mutually please! I wanted to give that non-binding friendship intimacy an official name…the way we see it, if you’re never in a relationship, you technically can never break up. It’s forever fun, it’s playful, it happens.”

You can stream “F.U.C.K.” below.





