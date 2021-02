Erick The Architect gives fans another new visual from his EP Future Proof. He decides to risk it all for love in his new, “Die 4 U”. Starring Chauntice Green and directed by Kanya Iwana. The visual follows the ups and downs of the couple’s relationship. Watch as they give heach other the silent treatment, then share conversations and laughs as they live with their toxic behavior.

Watch the “Die 4 U” video below.