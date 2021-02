Australian-born, Los Angeles-based producer Kito links up with VanJess and Channel Tres forr her first single of 2021 titled “Recap”. Created in Bob Dylan’s Airstream at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studio in Malibu, CA. the record speaks about a relationship getting too complicated and wanting to return to the beginning and the happiness of a new romance.

You can stream “Recap” below.