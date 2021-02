G-Unit Records affiliates The BackBlock Boyz call on Beanie Sigel, Young Chris, Mike Knox, Foreign Boy Osama, and Quilly to shoot the official video for their posse cut “Stash”. Produced by Brizzy On Da Beat. The gang of hardcore Philly spittas kick their raw bars on a tour bus and a vacant street lined with foreign cars.

Watch the “Stash” video below.