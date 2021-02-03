Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 412) “Black History Year”



In this episode:

New studio, same energy! Joe announces his latest role at Patreon as the Head of Creator Equity and the launch of the new Patreon page designed for new content (1:07:35). The guys also discuss the controversy surrounding Chloe Bailey (35:20), speculation on why Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO from Amazon (2:18:17), a recap on the recent documentaries the guys watch and Your Honor (2:24:15) and MUCH MORE!

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Kevin Ross – “God Is A Genius” Rory | Unsual Demont – “Pine” Mal | Roc Marciano – “Covid Cough” (Ft. Schoolboy Q) Parks | Tha God Fahim & Your Old Droog – “Cannon”