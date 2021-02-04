New Music: Baddnews ft. Benny The Butcher – Good Vibes



Syracuse, NY artist Baddnews was featured on the Netflix series Rhythm + Flow. He links up with Buffalo’s Benny The Butcher for his new single, “Good Vibes”. When asked about the record he says:

“This record with Benny holds a different level of importance, because not only is he one of the hardest lyricists in the game right now, but he’s also from upstate NY just like me. This is just the beginning and I can’t wait to show the world what else I have in store this year.”

You can stream “Good Vibes” below.