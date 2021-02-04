New Music: H.E.R. – Fight For You

H.E.R. has now been nominated for a Golden Globe for this song, which is an original for the movie Judas And The Black Messiah titled “Fight For You”. H.E.R. told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the creation of the song:

“It was pretty fast. After we watched the movie in the studio together, then we just started to talk. And that’s honestly why I love working with D’Mile [Dernst Emile II] and Tiara [Thomas] because I can talk to them. I think the biggest thing was listening to some of our favorite, some of my favorites; Marvin Gaye, Curtis Mayfield, Sly and the Family Stone. I was like, ‘I really want to capture the right percussion sounds and get the bass line.’ We started with the bass line. I picked up the bass and I was fiddling a little bit. And then… D’Mile came, picked up the bass, and then we landed on something. And it was really about the message, you know.”

You can stream “Fight For You” below.





