After dropping his The Voice (Deluxe), Lil Durk gives his fans some more new music as he drops off a new duet with Kehlani titled “Love You Too”. This is a reworking of his track “Love You” from the deluxe, which originally features Sydny August. Durk speaks directing to his lover and gives her everything she could ask for, while Kehlani provides for her man in her added verse.

Stream “Love You Too” below.