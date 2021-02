Conway is currently putting the finishing touches on his Shady Records debut God Don’t Make Mistakes. He links back up with Big Ghost LTD for a new album titled If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed. Featuring 10 new tracks and guest appearances by Ransom, Rome Streetz, Knowledge the Pirate, and Shots.

You can stream If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed in its entirety below and download it now on BandCamp.