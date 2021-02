After his appearance on Gucci Mane and 1017’s So Icy Summer compilation, Memphis’ Pooh Shiesty delivers his debut solo mixtape, Shiesty Season. Featuring 17 new tracks and guest appearances by Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Foogiano, Lil Durk and more.

You can stream Shiesty Season in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.